Govt must cut import tax on goods: GTRI

NEW DELHI: Reducing import duties on inputs and capital goods could help the Centre cut down the need for many of the existing export schemes, think tank GTRI said on Friday.

This would be an important step as India continues to face challenges in managing these incentives within the framework of international trade laws, it said.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said many countries, including major trade partners like the EU and the US continue to declare Indian schemes as subsidies and punish exporters by charging countervailing duties.