Govt may consider ATF price stabilisation fund for airlines amid soaring fuel costs

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for around 40 per cent of an airline's operational expenses, and with the continuing West Asia turmoil, fuel prices have been on the rise.

"One of the most important things is how the West Asia crisis is putting a big burden on ATF prices. We are in discussions with airlines and OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies)," Naidu said on the sidelines of a conference in the national capital on Tuesday.

The government is considering whether to have the price stabilisation fund for the ATF, according to a senior official.