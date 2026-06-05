Govt issues Ordinance to exempt foreign investments in G-secs from capital gains tax

The government promulgated an ordinance to amend the Income Tax Act to provide tax exemptions on interest income and capital gains arising from sale, exchange or transfer of government securities, effective from April 1, according to a gazette notification dated June 5.

The exemption applies to foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), subject to prescribed information-reporting requirements.

Foreign investors are subject to a long-term capital gains tax of 12.5 per cent on listed shares and bonds held for more than 12 months. They also pay a withholding tax of 20 per cent on interest earned ‌on government bonds.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a series of measures aimed at attracting foreign capital and strengthening external financing buffers as global uncertainty and elevated energy prices weigh on emerging markets.

The central bank expanded the universe of government securities eligible under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) by including all new issuances of 15-year, 30-year and 40-year sovereign bonds.