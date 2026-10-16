Govt hikes windfall tax on petrol, cuts levy on diesel exports

The duty on ATF exports has been retained at Rs 10.5 per litre for the fortnight.

The Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), along with the road and infrastructure cess, on diesel exports will now be Rs 8.5 per litre, down from Rs 16 per litre.

The duty on petrol exports has been hiked to Rs 2.5 per litre, from Rs 0.5 per litre, for the next fortnight.