Govt hikes windfall tax on diesel, ATF shipments; cuts levy on petrol exports

For ATF exports, the duty has been hiked marginally to Rs 11/litre, from Rs 10.5/litre for the fortnight.

The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED), along with road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel, will now be Rs 11.5 a litre, up from Rs 8.5 a litre.

Duty on petrol exports has been slashed to nil, from Rs 2.5 per litre, for the next fortnight.

The finance ministry in a notification said the duty changes will be effective from October 31.