Govt extends Micro Credit Guarantee Scheme for 5 years; to facilitate Rs 12.6 lakh crore in loans

As of September 2026, more than 60.36 crore loans amounting to Rs 43.34 lakh crore have been sanctioned by lending institutions since the launch of the PM Mudra Scheme.

The CGFMU, launched in January 2016, has acted as a major catalyst in enabling the growth of PMMY loans in the country.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, gave its nod to a corpus of Rs 5,000 crore facilitating PMMY loans amounting to Rs 12.6 lakh crore, an official release said.

In a briefing on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units provides credit guarantee coverage to lending institutions through National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) against default risk.

The release said collateral-free loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have created a whole new generation of entrepreneurs who previously could not avail loans from the formal banking system.