Govt extends deadlines for FY26 annual filing, waives additional fees for companies

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said in a circular that companies can file financial statements through various versions of Form AOC-4, including consolidated financial statements, filings for financial statements in XBRL (machine-readable digital reporting) format and applicable non-banking financial company (NBFC) forms, by December 31, 2026, without additional fees.

According to the circular, the deadline for filing annual returns through Forms MGT-7 and MGT-7A has been extended to January 31, 2027.

The ministry took the decision after stakeholder representations seeking more time to complete statutory filings.