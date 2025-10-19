Begin typing your search...

    Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return till Oct 25

    The extension was on expected lines, with October 20 being the Diwali festival.

    AuthorPTIPTI|19 Oct 2025 10:52 AM IST
    NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday extended the due date for filing the monthly GSTR-3B tax payment form by 5 days till October 25.

    The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in a notification, said the GSTR-3B filers for September and the July-September quarter can pay taxes by October 25.

    "@cbic_india extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline," the CBIC said in a post on X.

    GSTR-3B is a monthly and quarterly summary return that registered taxpayers file in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.

    PTI

