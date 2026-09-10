Govt, DGCA keeping close watch on financials, operations of SpiceJet: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

SpiceJet, which has been witnessing a decline in the number of operational planes as well as the domestic market share, has been facing multiple headwinds.

In July, the airline's domestic market share dropped to 1.6 per cent from 1.9 per cent in June, as per the latest official data.

"The civil aviation ministry and the DGCA are keeping a close watch on the financials and operations side of SpiceJet," Naidu told PTI.

The minister was responding to a query regarding SpiceJet on the sidelines of a conference in the national capital.

Sources said the airline is facing significant financial issues and there has been a delay in payment of salaries to the staff. Salaries have not been paid to many employees since May, they added.

The airline has an operational fleet of 11 planes, as per information available on fleet tracking website planespotters.net.