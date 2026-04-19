Govt delivers 53.5 lakh LPG cylinders in a day, 98 pc bookings go digital

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that despite global uncertainties, domestic LPG deliveries remain normal against bookings.

According to official data, over 53.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered on April 18, 2026, with no reports of dry-outs at LPG distributorships.

The government has prioritised supply to households to ensure that essential cooking fuel remains accessible during the ongoing crisis.

Digital adoption has also increased significantly, with nearly 98 per cent of LPG bookings being made online, while over 93 per cent of deliveries are now authenticated through Delivery Authentication Codes (DAC) to prevent diversion.

On the supply side, the government has ensured 100 per cent availability for domestic LPG, PNG and CNG segments.

For commercial LPG, priority allocation has been given to critical sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, pharmaceuticals, steel, automobiles and agriculture.