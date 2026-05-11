Govt can allow enterprises to recruit up to 25 pc apprentices with riders: Official

"So, we have said that you need to do three things to be allowed to take up to 25 per cent. One, you should be able to tell us, show us in the last three years that you have reached the 15 per cent limit. You should be paying at least 30 per cent above the minimum rate that is mandated and the third is that you should employ at least 35 per cent or more of the apprentices that you take, so it is not just used as cheap labour," Mukherjee said.