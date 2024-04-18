Govt asks ship firms to beef up Gulf route security

NEW DELHI: The government has issued advisories to ship companies to enhance reporting, tracking and security protocols for vessels on West Asian routes and coming into Indian waters.

In a circular dated April 10, 2024, the DiG Shipping (Mumbai) advised ship managers, ship masters and seafarers to enhance the mechanism for reporting and tracking maritime activities to safeguard the interest of merchant ships and their crews.

The ministry has identified sensitive zones that include the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf Of Oman, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, Bab Al Mandeb Strait, Red Sea, Somali Basin and Arabian Sea region.

It said in the event of any incidents or security escalation due to incidents, all vessels transiting through these areas are requested to submit their details via the online Ship Reporting Form. “This measure is critical for maintaining a comprehensive and up-to-date vessel. database, which will facilitate easier tracking and co-ordination at the Centre if Indian Navy is required to respond to the Incident, “ it added.

As pre the circular, in the event of a maritime security Incident, the vessel should contact the nearest Indian Navy vessel and coalition warship using VHF Channel 16, provide the current location, describe the situation, communicate the intended course of action.