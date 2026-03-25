Govt asks RBI to maintain retail inflation at 4 pc till Mar 2031

To control the price rise, the government in 2016 gave a mandate to the RBI to keep the retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for five years ending March 31, 2021. Subsequently, in March 2021, the government maintained the same target. This is the second time the government has retained the inflation target.

The central government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank, hereby notifies the inflation target for the period beginning April 1, 2026, and ending on March 31, 2031, a gazette notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs dated March 25 said.

According to the notification, the inflation target is 4 per cent with an upper tolerance level of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance level of 2 per cent.