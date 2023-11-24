Govt, Amazon to leverage ‘districts as export hubs’

NEW DELHI: The commerce ministry on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with US-based Amazon to provide training to MSMEs in 20 identified districts in areas such as making digital catalogues and tax-related issues with a view to promoting exports through e-commerce medium.

The capacity building session will allow MSMEs to learn about imaging, digital cataloguing of their products, tax advisory amongst others, it said in a statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of director general of foreign trade (DGF) Santosh Sarangi; Chetan Krishnaswamy, VP, Public Policy Amazon); and Bhupen Wakankar, director, global trade, Amazon India.

DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with import and export-related issues of the country.

“To enable micro, small and medium enterprises and boost e-commerce exports from the country, DGFT is collaborating with the various e-commerce players to leverage the Districts as Export Hubs initiative and promote e-commerce exports from the country,” the ministry said in a statement.