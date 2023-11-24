Begin typing your search...

Govt, Amazon to leverage ‘districts as export hubs’

The capacity building session will allow MSMEs to learn about imaging, digital cataloguing of their products, tax advisory amongst others, it said in a statement

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Nov 2023 8:20 PM GMT
Govt, Amazon to leverage ‘districts as export hubs’
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: The commerce ministry on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with US-based Amazon to provide training to MSMEs in 20 identified districts in areas such as making digital catalogues and tax-related issues with a view to promoting exports through e-commerce medium.

The capacity building session will allow MSMEs to learn about imaging, digital cataloguing of their products, tax advisory amongst others, it said in a statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of director general of foreign trade (DGF) Santosh Sarangi; Chetan Krishnaswamy, VP, Public Policy Amazon); and Bhupen Wakankar, director, global trade, Amazon India.

DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with import and export-related issues of the country.

“To enable micro, small and medium enterprises and boost e-commerce exports from the country, DGFT is collaborating with the various e-commerce players to leverage the Districts as Export Hubs initiative and promote e-commerce exports from the country,” the ministry said in a statement.

AmazonMSMEDGFMoUExport HubsBusiness
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X