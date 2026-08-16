Government sets LPG output targets for refiners, producers to tackle supply disruptions

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, through an order, has laid down a framework under which 21 refineries and upstream companies will be required to ramp up LPG production whenever supply constraints arise.

The combined production potential under the new framework has been set at 63,810 tonnes per day, equivalent to about 70 per cent of India's daily LPG consumption and significantly higher than the country's normal domestic output.

The move comes after the recent West Asia conflict exposed India's vulnerability to imported LPG supplies.

India consumes around 33.2 million tonnes of LPG annually, or about 91,000 tonnes a day.