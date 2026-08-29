Government sanctions Rs 95.81 crore PLI-auto incentive to Ola Electric for third consecutive year

The incentive, amounting to Rs 95,80,91,273, was approved by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India. The allocation pertained to the Demand Incentive under the PLI-Auto Scheme for the financial year 2026-27.

Under the sanction order, the Ministry authorised the payment for disbursement through IFCI Limited, which acted as the designated Central Nodal Agency under the scheme. The sanction was granted in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the PLI-Auto Scheme, as amended from time to time.

This marked the third straight year that Ola Electric received incentives under the central programme. The company previously secured a sanction of Rs 73.74 crore for the financial year 2023-24, announced in March 2025, followed by Rs 366.78 crore for the financial year 2024-25, announced in December 2025.