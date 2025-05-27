Government restores remission of duties and taxes on exported products effective June 1

NEW DELHI: The government of India on Tuesday announced the restoration of benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for exports made by Advance Authorization (AA) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs), and units operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), effective June 1, 2025.

This RoDTEP scheme was made to reimburse exporters for embedded duties, taxes, and levies that are not otherwise refunded under any other existing scheme. This scheme is complaint with norms of World trade organization (WTO).

Previously, all the above-mentioned categories were allowed to avail these benefits until Feb. 5, 2025, and this restoration is likely to "provide a level playing field for exporters across sectors," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. Adding, "The decision comes as part of the government's sustained efforts to boost India's export competitiveness in global markets."

By March 31, under the RoDTEP scheme, the total disbursements crossed Rs.57,976.78 crores, highlighting its important role in supporting India's merchandise exports.

"The reinstatement of RoDTEP benefits for special export categories reflects the government's continued commitment to creating a conducive, competitive, and compliant export ecosystem that drives India's long-term trade growth," the Commerce & Industry ministry said, reflecting its intention.

For the fiscal year of 2025-26, the government of India has allocated a budget of Rs18,233 crore, which is expected to support 10,780 HS lines for Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) exports and 10,795 HS lines for AA/EOU/SEZ exports. This will ensure broad-based coverage for diverse sectors of the economy, the ministry added.

In order to benefit Indian exporters, the government has also launched the Trade Connect e-Platform to act as an information and intermediation platform for international trade, connecting Indian Missions abroad with officials from the Department of Commerce and other organisations to offer comprehensive services to exporters.