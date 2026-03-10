Government prioritises gas; LPG, CNG, piped cooking gas to get top priority and full supply

As the widening West Asia conflict disrupted 30 per cent of India's gas supply, the oil ministry in a gazette notification ordered available gas to be diverted from non-priority sectors to key users.

India meets ​half of its 191 million standard ​cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of gas consumption through imports. With the stalling of tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, ​about 60 mmscmd gas from the Middle East ​has been disrupted.

The remaining liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been reprioritised to meet 100 per cent of demand of LPG production, CNG, and piped cooking gas (PNG), 80 per cent of commercial users of the fuel and 70 per cent of fertiliser unit needs.

"We are monitoring the situation on a minute-to-minute basis and are alive to the evolving needs. We have just now reprioritised gas allocation to help meet the full demand of key sectors," a top ministry official said.

The re-allocation has been done to primarily augment LPG supplies that had been strained after the war in the Middle East disrupted half of the cooking gas supplies.