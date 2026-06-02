Government opens applications for two Sebi whole-time member posts

In a recent notification, the DEA -- which comes under the Ministry of Finance -- said that selected candidates will have the option to receive pay equivalent to that of an additional secretary to the government or opt for a consolidated salary of Rs 5 lakh per month, excluding house and car facilities.

As of now, the market watchdog has four whole-time members -- Amarjeet Singh, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, Sandip Pradhan and K.V.R. Murty.

The three-year tenures of Singh and Varshney are scheduled to end in September, although both remain eligible for reappointment subject to the prescribed age limit of 65 years.