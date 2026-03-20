Government cracks down on illegal gambling, betting websites; 300 sites, apps blocked

The blocked sites and apps are related to online sports betting platforms; online casinos offering slots, roulette, live dealer tables; betting exchanges functioning like P-2-P betting marketplaces.

Action has also been taken on satta/matka gambling networks, and real-money card and casino game apps.

Sources said the government has blocked 300 such websites and applications, as it came down heavily on illegal gambling and betting websites.

A source said a total of around 8,400 such websites have been blocked so far, and that the majority (about 4,900 out of 8,400) were blocked after the passage of the Online Gaming Act.