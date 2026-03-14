Government amends public‑shareholding norms to facilitate IPOs for large companies

The amendment links minimum public offers to a company’s post‑issue capital at the IPO price. Companies with post‑issue capital above Rs 1,600 crore but up to Rs 4,000 crore must offer shares worth at least Rs 400 crore to the public.

Companies with post‑issue capital above Rs 4,000 crore but up to Rs 50,000 crore will be required to offer at least 10 per cent of their shares at listing and must raise public shareholding to 25 per cent within three years, in a manner laid out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

For companies with post‑issue capital between 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, a minimum public offer equivalent to Rs 1,000 crore in value and at least 8 per cent of each class of shares; those with capital between Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore must offer shares worth at least Rs 6,250 crore and maintain a minimum public shareholding of 2.75 per cent at listing.