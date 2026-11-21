Pichai -- an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur -- said the institute is undertaking pioneering work in fields such as Indic languages, agriculture and education, and that the partnership would help accelerate its impact. The initiative would contribute to developing the next generation of AI talent and support wider efforts to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence reach people across the country, he added.

The announcement comes amid growing investments by global technology companies and academic institutions in AI research and workforce development as India seeks to strengthen its position as a global innovation hub. The funding will be directed towards three key areas -- advanced AI research, educational opportunities and AI capacity building across the institute.