Telegram returns in India as temporary ban expires; app restored on Google Play

The platform had already become accessible to some existing users early on Tuesday morning before Google formally restored downloads. As of around 12 noon, Telegram remained delisted from Apple's App Store. Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Existing Telegram users on Apple iPhones were, however, able to use the messaging service.

The Indian government had imposed a blanket ban on Telegram and its associated web services until June 22, citing the platform's failure to curb the circulation of leaked and fake National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination papers, misleading content and other fraudulent activities linked to the country's medical entrance examination process.