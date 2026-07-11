Google appeals against ruling on Hindware trademark

A benc h of justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet P S Arora issued notice to Hindware on Google’s appeal against a single ju dge’s May 22 decision, which also directed the platform to pay Rs 30 lakh as damages, and listed the matter for hearing on July 24.

Refusi ng to interfere with the judgement at this stage, the bench said, “We will have it on July 24 for final disposal.”

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi appeared for th e appellant and sought interim stay of the direction to pay damages.