Gold tumbles Rs 3,200 to 10-month low of Rs 1.42 lakh/10gm in Delhi

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity fell Rs 3,200 to Rs 1,42,000 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, from Friday's close of Rs 1,45,200 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

It was last quoted at Rs 1,42,300 per 10 grams on December 26, 2025.

Silver prices also continued their downward trajectory, declining Rs 4,200 to Rs 1,86,000 per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes, from the previous close of Rs 1,90,200 per kg.

The white metal was last trading around these levels on December 8, 2025, when it was quoted at Rs 1,85,000 per kg.