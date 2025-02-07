Gold trades flat at Rs 86,070 per 10 gm

NEW DELHI: Gold remained flat at its all-time high price of Rs 86,070 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

On Thursday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity continued its record-setting trend for the sixth straight session, climbing Rs 270 to hit a new lifetime high of Rs 86,070 per 10 grams.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity traded flat at Rs 85,670 per 10 grams on Friday.

Meanwhile, silver prices also ruled flat at Rs 96,500 per kg for the second straight session.

The precious metal, however, rose in futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The April contract of gold jumped Rs 249 to Rs 84,693 per 10 grams on the MCX, to trade near its record high. It had hit a fresh peak of Rs 84,894 per 10 grams on Wednesday on the commodities bourse.

"Gold traded positive. Market participants remain focused on the upcoming US non-farm payroll and unemployment data, which will provide key insights into the economic outlook and the Federal Reserve's future policy stance, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst -- Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

Silver futures for March delivery increased Rs 105 to Rs 95,693 per kg on the MCX.

In the overseas markets, Comex gold futures for April delivery increased USD 13.90 per ounce, or 0.48 per cent, to USD 2,890.60 per ounce.

"Gold is seen hovering around its all-time high, ahead of the US NFP (non-farm payroll) data due later in the day and slight recovery in the dollar index.

"However, the underlying momentum remains positive with uncertainty over the US President Donald Trump's policies and its resulting impact of the global economy, keeping the financial markets volatile," Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd, said.

Silver futures for March delivery quoted 0.27 per cent higher at USD 32.73 per ounce.