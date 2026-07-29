Gold steady at Rs 1.47 lakh/10g in Delhi, silver recovers Rs 500

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity remained unchanged at Rs 1,47,000 per 10 grams.

However, silver rebounded by Rs 500 to Rs 2,25,300 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 2,24,800.

Traders said gold remained range-bound while silver slightly recovered after witnessing a sharp correction in the previous session.

Gold traded flat in both domestic and international markets on Wednesday. However, a stronger Indian rupee added pressure on domestic precious metal prices, said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.