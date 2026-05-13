Gold soars by Rs 8,550, silver by Rs 20,500 after import duty hike

India is the world's second-largest consumer of precious metals, and prices have rallied in recent months amid an unabated rise in demand, including for investment purposes. Gold is India's second-largest commodity import after crude oil, and rising purchases have added to foreign-exchange outflows, pressuring the rupee to record lows.The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council cautioned that raising gold import duty does not curb imports but inflates prices. Jewellery retailers stated that imposing quantitative restrictions on gold and silver imports, rather than raising import duties, would be a more effective way to curb the country's current account deficit.Brent crude traded above the USD 107 per barrel level in global markets on Wednesday.However, in the overseas markets, Spot gold slipped by 0.3 per cent to USD 4,700.86 per ounce while silver gained 1 per cent to USD 87.45 per ounce.