Gold slips, silver gains amid rising West Asia tensions

In contrast, silver futures for July 3 witnessed gains in early trade. The white metal rose 1.14 per cent, or nearly Rs 3,000, to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,64,922 per kg.

At the time of filing the report, silver was trading at Rs 2,62,552, up Rs 630, or 0.24 per cent. The metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,61,800.

According to commodity market experts, the government’s appeal comes at a time when elevated crude oil prices and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz are increasing concerns over India’s import bill and foreign exchange reserves.