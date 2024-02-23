Gold slips Rs 80; silver plummets Rs 700

NEW DELHI: Gold prices slipped Rs 80 to Rs 62,720 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak cues in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 62,800 per 10 grams.

Silver also plummeted Rs 700 to Rs 74,500 per kilogram, while it had closed at Rs 75,200 per kg in the previous close.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 62,720 per 10 grams, down by Rs 80, taking bearish cues from overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading lower at USD 2,019 per ounce, down by USD 8 from the previous close.

Silver was also quoting lower at USD 22.60 per ounce, while it had ended at USD 23 per ounce.