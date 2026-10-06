Gold slips Rs 200 per 10 gm in Delhi amid subdued retail demand, elevated US dollar

The 99.9 per cent pure yellow metal closed at Rs 1,49,800 per 10 grams on Monday. Silver, however, remained steady for the second straight session at Rs 2.27 lakh per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes, according to local traders.

"Gold prices edged lower in the domestic market amid weak global cues and subdued retail demand during the Pitru Paksha period," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

During Pitru Paksha, consumers traditionally avoid purchasing auspicious items such as gold, jewellery, property or other luxury items, he added.