Gold slides Rs 960 to Rs 1.53 lakh/10 g; silver sinks Rs 6,660 as demands ebb on firm equities, rupee

Analysts said the decline came as domestic equities remained firm and the rupee appreciated against the US dollar, prompting investors to rotate away from bullion despite a modest rebound in global precious metal prices.

Market participants also assessed the implications of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy decision and comments from new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

"Gold prices witnessed sharp weakness following the Federal Reserve policy announcement, as comments from new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh suggested the possibility of one interest rate hike in 2026, if the US economy continues to remain resilient," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.