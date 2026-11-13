Gold slides for 3rd day to Rs 1.40 lakh per 10 gm amid global weakness, fading festive demand

The 99.9 per cent pure yellow metal declined Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,40,900 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday's close of Rs 1,43,400 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver also resumed its decline after remaining unchanged in the preceding session. The white metal shed Rs 3,500 to Rs 1,84,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 1,87,500 per kg.

"Domestic gold prices remained under pressure on Friday, tracking weak global cues and subdued retail demand following the Diwali festive season," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities.

According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO at Giottus.com, silver is also facing a sharp correction, with rising US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar weighing on precious metals.