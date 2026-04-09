Gold, silver trade up to 2 pc lower despite geopolitical tensions

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) fell as much as 0.74 per cent or Rs 1,129 to Rs 1,50,647, hitting an intraday low at around 10:40 AM. The yellow metal was later trading at Rs 1,51,113, down Rs 663 or 0.44 per cent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,51,452. Meanwhile, silver futures (May 5) also witnessed sharp losses, plunging 2 per cent, or Rs 4,785, to an intraday low of Rs 2,35,133.

The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,37,589 and was trading at Rs 2,36,417, down Rs 3,501, or 1.46 per cent. Market sentiment remained subdued amid uncertainty over the direction of US-Iran ceasefire talks. Analysts said MCX gold opened with a mild gap-down and is trading in the Rs 1,50,500–Rs 1,51,500 range, with buying interest emerging at lower levels.