Gold, silver trade up to 1 pc lower amid elevated US yields, geopolitical tensions

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (December) were trading at Rs 1,48,410 per 10 grams, down Rs 487 or 0.33 per cent. The yellow metal declined as much as 0.50 per cent or Rs 747 to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,48,150 by 10:34 am.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,49,034, up 0.09 per cent or Rs 137. On the other hand, silver futures (December) fell as much as 1.29 per cent or Rs 2,942 to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,24,500 per kg. At the last count, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,25,338, down Rs 2,104 or 0.93 per cent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,26,359, down 0.47 per cent or Rs 1,083.