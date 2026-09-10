Gold, silver trade mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed Reserve decision

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (October) opened at Rs 1,53,581, a decrease of 0.11 per cent or Rs 182. By 11 am, the yellow metal jumped as much as 0.31 per cent or Rs 489 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,54,252. At the last count it was trading at Rs 154177, an increase of 0.27 per cent or Rs 414.

On the other hand, silver futures (December) were trading at an intraday high of Rs 2,44,265, up 0.02 per cent or Rs 52. The white metal declined as much as 0.60 per cent or Rs 1,487 to hitting an intraday low of Rs 2,42,726 so far. Analysts said MCX gold was trading largely flat and remained capped below its 20-day exponential moving average and immediate resistance.