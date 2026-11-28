On Friday, MCX gold futures expiring in December added 0.12 per cent while MCX silver futures for December gained 4.8 per cent. Gold futures stood at Rs 1,25,350, while silver futures stood at Rs 1,52,843 per kg. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,26,299 on Friday, up from Rs 1,23,893 seen at last week's close, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The price of 1 kg of 99.9 per cent pure silver rose from Rs 1,52,528 to 1,54,300, up 1.16 per cent. The rebound in precious metals also reflects improving risk appetite rather than a broad shift towards safe-haven assets, suggesting that the recovery remains vulnerable to changes in interest-rate expectations, market participants said.

Markets continued to price in a 25-basis-point rate increase at the December 8-9 US Federal Reserve meeting as almost certain, while Fed officials reiterated concerns that inflation remains elevated.