Gold, silver rise on safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainty

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) were trading 0.10 per cent or Rs 164 higher at Rs 1,57,780 at around 10:35 am.

The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,57,898, up 0.17 per cent or Rs 282. It recorded an intraday low of Rs 1,57,454, down 0.10 per cent or Rs 162 from the previous close of Rs 1,57,616.

On the other hand, silver futures (July 3) too witnessed buying optimism, gaining 0.73 per cent or Rs 2,000 to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,72,628 so far.