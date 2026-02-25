Gold, silver prices surge over global trade uncertainty, dollar dip

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, called Iran, “the world's no 1 sponsor of terrorism”, adding that he wants to resolve the issue with Iran diplomatically. Iran and the US are expected to hold the third round of nuclear talks in Geneva on February 27.

The dollar continues to fall in the aftermath of persistent trade uncertainty as the US Supreme Court struck down high tariffs imposed by President Trump last week. The dollar index eased by 0.17 per cent to 97.68, making greenback-backed bullion cheaper for buyers in overseas currencies. The US is currently collecting the uniform 10 per cent tariffs on imports, even as White House official said tariffs will be increased to 15 per cent soon, according to multiple reports.