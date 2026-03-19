Gold, silver prices slide up to 2 pc as US Fed keeps rates unchanged

However, despite the supportive backdrop, international bullion prices remained under pressure. At around 10:30 am, gold was trading down 0.92 per cent at $4,850 per ounce, while silver declined 2.42 per cent to $75.73 per ounce. According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, COMEX gold is holding above key short-term support levels, with the broader trend remaining constructive amid geopolitical tensions.

“The $4,850–$4,900 range remains a crucial resistance band. A sustained move above $4,900 could push prices towards $4,950–$5,000, while a break below $4,800 may accelerate weakness,” he said.

On the domestic front, he noted that MCX gold is trading above the Rs 1,50,000–Rs 1,52,000 support zone, with resistance seen around Rs 1,55,000–Rs 1,56,000. A sustained move above Rs 1,57,000 could strengthen bullish momentum. For silver, Ponmudi said COMEX silver is holding above the $74–$75 support band, with resistance placed in the $78–$80 zone.