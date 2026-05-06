Gold, silver prices gain up to 3 pc on weak dollar, oil prices

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) opened at Rs 1,52,000 per 10 grams, up Rs 2,247 or 1.5 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,49,753. At 11.30 am, gold was trading at Rs 1,52,419, up Rs 2,666 or 1.78 per cent. So far in the session, the yellow metal has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,52,450, up Rs 2,697 or 1.8 per cent.

At the intraday low, it was still trading higher by Rs 1,900 or 1.26 per cent at Rs 1,51,653. Meanwhile, silver futures (July 3) opened at Rs 2,49,316 per kg -- also the intraday low so far -- a jump of Rs 5,000 or 2.04 per cent from the previous close. At the time of filing the report, it was trading at Rs 2,51,699, up Rs 7,383 or 3.02 per cent. In the international market as well, precious metals were trading higher.