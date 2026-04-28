Gold, silver prices decline up to 2 pc as West Asia conflict push crude above $110

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) witnessed selling pressure. The yellow metal fell to an intraday low of Rs 1,50,450 per 10 grams, down 0.83 per cent or Rs 1,271, while it touched a high of Rs 1,51,802, up 0.05 per cent or Rs 81.

At the last count, gold was trading at Rs 1,50,600, down Rs 1,121 or 0.74 per cent. Meanwhile, silver futures (May 5) also remained under pressure during the session. The white metal slipped to an intraday low of Rs 2,36,600 per kg, a decline of 2.16 per cent or Rs 5,224, while the high was recorded at Rs 2,41,250, down 0.23 per cent or Rs 574.