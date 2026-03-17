Gold, silver prices climb ahead of key US Fed meet

Notably, gains in gold and silver in recent months have largely been driven by expectations of interest rate cuts. However, if the Fed signals higher inflation due to rising crude prices or maintains elevated rates, it may weigh on precious metal prices. In the previous session, precious metals declined up to 2 per cent amid fading hopes of a near-term rate cut, even as escalating West Asia tensions kept market sentiment guarded. Crude oil prices have surged over 50 per cent in the past month amid the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict, adding to global inflation concerns.