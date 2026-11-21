Gold dipped 8.77 per cent to a 14-month low and silver plummeted 14.31 per cent on a weekly basis, marking one of its steepest weekly declines in recent years, also because global risk sentiment weakened after crude prices eased. Commodity market sentiment weakened after US Federal Reserve officials reinforced concerns that persistent inflation may require further monetary tightening.

On Friday, MCX gold futures expiring in December declined 4.32 per cent while MCX silver futures for December gained 0.74 per cent. Gold futures stood at Rs 1,21,949, while silver futures stood at Rs 1,48,900 per kg. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,23,893 on Friday, down from Rs 1,35,809 seen last week's close, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).