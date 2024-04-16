Gold shines as it moves up Rs 300; silver jumps Rs 500

NEW DELHI: Gold price rose Rs 300 to Rs 73,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with firm trends in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 72,750 per 10 grams in the previous session. Silver prices also jumped Rs 500 to Rs 85,700 per kilogram. In the previous trade, it had ended at Rs 85,200 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 73,050 per 10 grams, up Rs 300, taking positive cues from overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,355 per ounce, up $12 from the previous close.