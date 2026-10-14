Gold sheds Rs 1,800 to Rs 1.5 lakh/10g as strong rupee adds to bullion woes

The 99.9 per cent pure metal declined Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,50,800 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 1,52,600 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver also extended its decline, tumbling Rs 5,000 to Rs 2.21 lakh per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, from the previous close of Rs 2.26 lakh per kg.