Gold rebounds Rs 3,600 to Rs 1.52 lakh per 10g ahead of festive season

The 99.9 per cent purity metal climbed Rs 3,600 to Rs 1,52,500 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

It had settled at Rs 1,48,900 per 10 grams on Wednesday. Traders said jewellers typically increase gold purchases in the form of raw material ahead of the festive season, when demand for jewellery tends to rise.

Gold found some support on Thursday after recovering from the two-month low; however, a strong dollar and elevated crude oil prices capped the upside, said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at brokerage platform Lemonn. However, silver moved in the opposite direction.