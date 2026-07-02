Gold rebounds Rs 3,000 to Rs 1.47 lakh/10g as weak US dollar revives bullion demand

Halting a two-day slide, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity climbed Rs 3,000 to Rs 1,47,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday's closing level of Rs 1,44,500 per 10 grams, according to local traders.

Silver continued its upward trajectory for the third consecutive session, rising Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal settled at Rs 2,35,000 per kg in the preceding session.