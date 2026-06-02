Gold rebounds Rs 1,050 on firm global cues; silver rises Rs 1,300

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,61,450 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's closing level of Rs 1,60,400 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also advanced by Rs 1,300 to Rs 2,71,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,69,700 per kg in the previous session.