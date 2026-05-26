Gold prices to range between Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh for remainder of 2026: Report

On the global front, the report mentioned that gold values gained about 5 percent YTD in 2026, following a 65 per cent rally over 2025. Prices dropped by nearly 15 per cent after the West Asian conflict began on February 28, 2026, driven by gold's negative correlation with a strengthening US Dollar index.The report highlighted that the US Dollar gained safe-haven traction because the United States is a net crude oil exporter, shielding its economy from the immediate terms-of-trade shocks affecting other global blocks. This trigger caused a broad unwinding of non-dollar assets.Citing data from the World Gold Council, the report stated that for the first quarter of 2026, overall jewellery demand fell by 23 percent and investment demand dropped by 5 percent due to lower ETF flows, though central bank buying rose by 2 per cent. Total aggregate demand still managed a 2 percent increase, indicating that structural bullish drivers remain functional.